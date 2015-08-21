BUENOS AIRES Aug 21 Argentina's peso sank to its lowest level on the black market in more than 10 months on Friday as investors sought refuge in dollars to shield themselves from growing policy uncertainty ahead of October's presidential election.

The peso has tumbled more than 18 percent on the informal market since early June to 15.42 per dollar on Friday, market operators said, largely on fears that the vote will not herald swift, business-friendly economic policy reforms.

"Investors with spare pesos are taking refuge in the U.S. currency in the run-up to the election, which is forcing the price higher," said one currency trader who is not authorized to talk publicly about black market activity.

Swirling rumors of a renewed crackdown on some black market trades had also prompted some investors to snap up scarce dollars, the trader said.

Ruling party candidate Daniel Scioli, who leads the presidential race, on Saturday defended the central bank's control of the official exchange rate as necessary to avoid foreign exchange volatility.

His comments came two days after his main rival, market-favorite Mauricio Macri, said he would allow the peso to float freely. Macri's opponents say a free-trading peso would immediately depreciate sharply.

Argentina's central bank controls the official rate , but a flourishing black market suggests the peso is overvalued. It traded officially at 9.2575 per dollar on Friday, widening the margin to 67 percent from around 40 percent in early June.

The black market peso hit a record low of 15.95 per dollar in September in the wake of Argentina's second debt default in a little over a decade. (Reporting by Jorge Otaola and Richard Lough; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)