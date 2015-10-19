(Adds analyst comment, context)

BUENOS AIRES Oct 19 Argentina's peso weakened to a record low 16.10 per U.S. dollar on the black market on Monday, currency traders said, as investors and speculators bet on a devaluation after a new government takes office in December.

The peso has tumbled more than 21 percent on the black market since early June, weighed down by uncertainty over how the next president would deal with capital controls. Argentines go to the polls on Sunday.

"No one doubts that we will see a devaluation," said one market trader who declined to be identified because he is not authorized to talk to media. "The question is when."

The peso traded officially at 9.4950 on Monday, leaving a 70 percent margin between the official rate which is tightly controlled by the central bank and the black market. The wide margin suggests the official rate is over-valued.

Daniel Scioli, the candidate for the ruling Front for Victory party, talks of gradual monetary reforms and says shock measures like devaluation are not the solution to structural imbalances in the economy.

Scioli's main rival, business-favorite Mauricio Macri, promises to begin lifting capital controls on his first day in office and to allow the peso to float freely. That has been widely interpreted by many Argentines as shock therapy.

Argentina's next president will inherit a sovereign debt default, precariously low net foreign reserves, double-digit inflation and a widening fiscal deficit.

"With the economic model reaching breaking point, one way or another, we think that some form of economic adjustment after the elections will be necessary," Edward Glossop, an emerging markets economist at Capital Economics, said in a research note.