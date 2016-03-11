BUENOS AIRES, March 11 Argentina's peso
gained 3.2 percent against the dollar on Friday as
institutional investors offloaded greenbacks, attracted by high
interest rates on short-term, peso-denominated central bank
notes, traders said.
The market closed at 14.83 pesos per dollar, the peso's
strongest level since mid-February.
"The trend in favor of the peso is down to the pressure
generated by the high interest rates on central bank notes,"
said Fernando Izzo, a broker at exchange house ABC.
The central bank is issuing 35-day notes with an interest
rate of 38 percent in order to drain pesos from the money market
as it battles an inflation rate estimated to be above 30
percent.
The bank raised the rate on its 35-day paper this month
after the official peso rate hit a record low of 16.00 on March
1.
(Reporting by Jorge Otaola; Writing by Richard Lough; Editing
by Matthew Lewis)