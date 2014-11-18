By Eliana Raszewski
| BUENOS AIRES
BUENOS AIRES Nov 18 Investors betting that
Argentina will have another sharp currency devaluation are going
to lose, central bank chief Alejandro Vanoli said on Tuesday,
assuring the market that there is a firm policy to keep the peso
stable.
Since Vanoli became head of the bank in early October,
Argentine authorities have cracked down on capital flight and
black-market dollar trading after a sharp slump in the peso and
a drain on foreign currency reserves this year.
"In these 45 days it has become clear that anyone dreaming
about a run on the currency, or thinking that they can
destabilize the exchange rate, will not be able to do it,"
Vanoli told a financial conference sponsored by the central bank
in the capital city of Buenos Aires.
"There has been a firm political decision, backed by
technical execution, that provides certainty and tranquility to
Argentina," he added.
The black-market peso ended Monday at 13.43 per dollar, 0.7
percent weaker for the session, after another day of volatile
trading. The official peso rate was little changed on Monday or
in early Tuesday trade at 8.515.
President Cristina Fernandez began restricting access to
dollars through legal channels in 2011, forcing many Argentines
to use the black market and legal loopholes to purchase
greenbacks.
A devaluation in January and a debt default in July battered
confidence in the peso and triggered an outflow of capital. The
peso sank to a record low of 15.95 in late September, prompting
the latest crackdown under Vanoli.
The bank has tried to reduce demand for U.S. currency by
further limiting the amount available to importers. It also
clamped down on the "blue-chip swap," whereby Argentine
investors buy local stocks cross-listed in New York and convert
them into American Depositary Receipts, selling them in the
United States for dollars.
On Monday the bank received the second installment of a
currency swap from China worth $500 million for a total of $1.3
billion over the past three weeks.
The central bank issued a statement showing its reserves at
$28.785 billion on Monday from $28.279 billion on Friday. At the
start of the year, reserves stood at $30.60 billion.
