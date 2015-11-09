BUENOS AIRES Nov 9 Argentina's peso
strengthened nearly 5 percent in black market trading on Monday
to hit a four-month high as investors bet that the winner of
this month's presidential runoff vote will begin lifting
currency controls, traders said.
At the market close, traders quoted the black market peso at
14.40 per U.S. dollar, a level last seen in mid-July.
Opposition challenger Mauricio Macri, who is favored by the
financial markets, has opened up an eight-point lead in the
election race, a poll showed on Sunday, though one in 10 of
Argentina's 32 million voters is still undecided.
Macri has promised to start dismantling the controls on his
first day in office. He has campaigned hard to persuade
investors his pro-market policies see the official and
black-market rates converge as investor confidence grows, rather
than trigger capital flight.
His ruling party rival, Daniel Scioli, talks of gradual
reforms to the leftist government's interventionist policies and
warns against a shock devaluation of the official rate
, which closed at 9.59 on Monday.
Even so, local market participants expect Scioli would allow
the peso to devalue at a faster rate than outgoing leader
Cristina Fernandez.
"The market is taking on board the idea that both of the two
presidential candidates will look to free up the exchange rate,
and for this reason it is looking for equilibrium," one trader
said, declining to be named because he is not authorized to talk
to the media.
Scioli had been fancied to win the election, perhaps in the
first round. In the months ahead of the Oct. 25 ballot, the
prospect of slow reforms to tackle a gaping fiscal deficit and
precariously low foreign reserves led to speculators pushing the
black market peso through a series of record lows to 16.13.
But the pendulum has swung since Macri's surprisingly strong
showing in the Oct. 25 ballot, and Macri, the conservative mayor
of Buenos Aires, is now the favorite, stoking volatile trading.
Argentine state-run energy firm YPF SA said on Friday it
believed the peso would be devalued next year by more than the
rate of inflation, which economists privately estimate at about
25 percent.
(Reporting by Richard Lough and Walter Bianchi; Editing by
Leslie Adler)