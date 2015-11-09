BUENOS AIRES Nov 9 Argentina's peso strengthened nearly 5 percent in black market trading on Monday to hit a four-month high as investors bet that the winner of this month's presidential runoff vote will begin lifting currency controls, traders said.

At the market close, traders quoted the black market peso at 14.40 per U.S. dollar, a level last seen in mid-July.

Opposition challenger Mauricio Macri, who is favored by the financial markets, has opened up an eight-point lead in the election race, a poll showed on Sunday, though one in 10 of Argentina's 32 million voters is still undecided.

Macri has promised to start dismantling the controls on his first day in office. He has campaigned hard to persuade investors his pro-market policies see the official and black-market rates converge as investor confidence grows, rather than trigger capital flight.

His ruling party rival, Daniel Scioli, talks of gradual reforms to the leftist government's interventionist policies and warns against a shock devaluation of the official rate , which closed at 9.59 on Monday.

Even so, local market participants expect Scioli would allow the peso to devalue at a faster rate than outgoing leader Cristina Fernandez.

"The market is taking on board the idea that both of the two presidential candidates will look to free up the exchange rate, and for this reason it is looking for equilibrium," one trader said, declining to be named because he is not authorized to talk to the media.

Scioli had been fancied to win the election, perhaps in the first round. In the months ahead of the Oct. 25 ballot, the prospect of slow reforms to tackle a gaping fiscal deficit and precariously low foreign reserves led to speculators pushing the black market peso through a series of record lows to 16.13.

But the pendulum has swung since Macri's surprisingly strong showing in the Oct. 25 ballot, and Macri, the conservative mayor of Buenos Aires, is now the favorite, stoking volatile trading.

Argentine state-run energy firm YPF SA said on Friday it believed the peso would be devalued next year by more than the rate of inflation, which economists privately estimate at about 25 percent. (Reporting by Richard Lough and Walter Bianchi; Editing by Leslie Adler)