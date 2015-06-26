CANADA STOCKS-Weakness in oil prices weighs on TSX futures
May 12 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Friday as oil prices slipped on concerns over global oversupply.
BUENOS AIRES, June 26 Argentina's current account deficit widened slightly in the first quarter of 2015 to $3.71 billion from $3.30 billion in the same period a year earlier, official data showed on Friday. (Reporting by Buenos Aires newsroom; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
May 12 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Friday as oil prices slipped on concerns over global oversupply.
TBILISI, May 12 Azerbaijan's biggest bank, the International Bank of Azerbaijan, said in an indicative restructuring plan that its designated financial indebtedness stood at $3.34 billion as of April 18.