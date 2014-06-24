LONDON/MADRID, June 24 Argentina took its
full-page advert campaign to European newspapers on Tuesday,
criticising a U.S. court ruling and so-called vulture funds over
its ongoing debt saga, as the country seeks to avoid a new
default.
Entitled "Argentina wants to continue paying its debts but
they won't let it," the country, which is already slipping into
recession, slammed vulture funds in a repeat of the
advertisements which first appeared in U.S. newspapers on
Sunday.
Leftist President Cristina Fernandez has long characterised
holdout funds as "vultures" for picking over the bones of the
2002 debt crisis, which thrust millions of middle-class
Argentines into poverty.
New impetus was given to a long-running saga when the U.S.
Supreme Court ruled a week ago that the government should pay
$1.33 billion to creditors, denying Argentina's appeal
challenging court injunctions.
U.S. courts have ruled that Argentina cannot continue to pay
creditors who agreed to restructure their bonds after its
2001-02 default on $100 billion in debt unless it also pays
holdout funds demanding full payment.
On Tuesday, adverts appeared in Britain's Times and
Financial Times newspapers, Spain's El Pais as well as Germany's
Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, criticising the court ruling and
slamming the funds involved.
"They (vulture funds) purchased bonds in default at
obscenely low prices for the sole purpose of engaging in
litigation against Argentina and making enormous profit," the
advertisement in the Financial Times read.
"The vulture funds have invested millions of dollars in
lobbying and propaganda, trying to make the whole world believe
that Argentina does not pays its debts and refuses to
negotiate."
The statements also warned that the ruling would place any
other country that had to undertake a restructuring of its debt
in a "delicate position."
Argentina has been locked for more than a decade in a fight
in U.S. courts with creditors who refuse to accept a 2005 and
2010 revamp of debt securities and demand to be paid in
full.
On Monday, Argentina asked a U.S. judge on Monday to issue a
stay of his ruling against the country in its case against
"holdout" creditors, as it sought to avoid a new default that
would further punish an economy already slipping into recession.
