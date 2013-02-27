NEW YORK Feb 27 A lawyer for so-called holdout
investors at odds with Argentina's government said on Wednesday
that there is "no question" the country has the capacity to pay
them.
The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals was hearing oral
arguments on whether to reverse an order that the Argentine
government pay $1.3 billion to a group of dissident bondholders
stemming from the country's 2002 default. The court's findings
could have wide impact on global debt markets.
"Argentina can pay it, there's no question about that," said
Ted Olson, a lawyer for NML Capital Ltd, an affiliate of Elliott
Management.
He also said NML was not seeking a court order that would
deprive the investors who did accept restructured debt from
collecting their bond payments.