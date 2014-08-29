NEW YORK Aug 29 Argentina said on Friday it would appeal a U.S. judge's decision declaring a $539 million payment the country deposited with Bank of New York Mellon Corp for its restructured bondholders illegal.

In a separate court filing, Argentina said it would also appeal a separate order by U.S. District Judge Thomas Griesa in New York that enjoined payments on U.S. dollar-denominated bonds governed by Argentine law. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Chris Reese)