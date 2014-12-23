BRIEF-CoreSite Realty says amended and restated term loan agreement
* CoreSite Realty- on April 19, co amended, restated a term loan agreement to increase commitment thereunder from $100 million to $200 million - sec filing
NEW YORK Dec 23 A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday rejected Argentina's bid to reverse a decision requiring the country and various banks to provide holdout creditors with information about the country's assets including military equipment and diplomatic property.
The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York affirmed the 2013 ruling, which compelled compliance with subpoenas and information requests served by bondholders suing for full payment of debts after its $100 billion default in 2002. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MONTERREY, April 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded the Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings of Banco Agricola, S. A. (Agricola) and Banco Davivienda Salvadoreno, S.A. (Davivienda Sal) to 'B-' from 'BB-'. The Rating Outlooks have been revised to Stable from Negative. Fitch has also downgraded both banks' Viability Rating (VR) to 'ccc' from 'b', affirmed their Short-Term IDRs at 'B' and downgraded their Support Ratings to '5' from '3'.