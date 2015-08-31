(Adds comment from Argentine central bank chief)
By Nate Raymond
NEW YORK Aug 31 Argentina's central bank on
Monday won the reversal of a U.S. court ruling that had allowed
bondholders to try to hold it responsible for the country's
obligations on debt that has been in default since 2002.
The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York overturned
a 2013 ruling denying a bid by Banco Central de la República
Argentina (BCRA) to dismiss claims by U.S. investment firms
holding $2.4 billion in judgments against the South American
country.
U.S. District Judge Thomas Griesa had previously held that
the central bank had waived its sovereign immunity, and that as
a result, the hedge funds could move forward with a lawsuit
targeting the bank's assets.
Argentina is lobbying internationally for tighter controls
on the activities of junk debt specialists, which President
Cristina Fernandez's leftist government brands "vultures."
The ruling "sets an international precedent and guarantees
that vulture funds will not be allowed to seize the reserves of
the central bank," bank President Alejandro Vanoli said in a
statement.
Argentine bonds traded over-the-counter recovered
early-session losses after the ruling.
The ruling had been sought by bondholders, including NML
Capital Ltd, which is a unit of Paul Singer's Elliott Management
Corp, and EM Ltd, controlled by investor Kenneth Dart, who
sought to go after funds BCRA held in foreign jurisdictions.
But the three-judge panel of the 2nd Circuit reversed,
saying BCRA could invoke its own sovereign immunity to avoid
liability. It directed Griesa to dismiss the case.
Circuit Judge Jose Cabranes wrote that the court's ruling is
not intended to allow Argentina to "continue shirking the debts
it has the ability to pay, although we suspect that this will be
a predictable and unfortunate outcome of our decision."
Cabranes said, however, that the central bank was entitled
to invoke its own sovereign immunity as a defense.
A representative for NML Capital declined to comment.
Representatives for EM Ltd did not immediately respond to a
request for comment.
The ruling stemmed from long-running litigation by creditors
seeking full repayment on bonds after Argentina's $100 billion
default in 2002.
Those creditors spurned Argentina's 2005 and 2010 debt
restructurings, which resulted in 93 percent of its defaulted
debt being swapped and investors being paid less than 30 cents
on the dollar.
The country defaulted again in July 2014 after refusing to
settle with the so-called holdout creditors.
