NEW YORK, April 20 In the decade-long legal fight over Argentina's debt default, bondholder NML Capital Ltd faces significant obstacles in trying to convince an appeals court on Monday that it has the right to track the government's assets around the world.

Argentina has the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act (FSIA) and 2nd Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals precedent in its armory to stop the fund in its bid to gather information about government assets, accounts, and financial transactions from two commercial banks.

NML and other holdout creditors who rejected debt swaps in 2005 and 2010 are suing to recover the full value of their nonperforming bonds after Argentina defaulted on some $100 billion in sovereign debt in 2002. Argentina says bondholders who did not take part in the debt swaps do not deserve full recovery because it is unfair to bondholders who accepted less in the swaps.

The two banks that NML wants to subpoena -- Bank of America and Banco de la Nacion Argentina -- both do business in New York. A 2nd Circuit panel of three judges will hear oral arguments on Monday over Argentina's appeal against a trial judge's so-called Extraterritorial Asset Discovery Order. The court usually does not make an immediate ruling, but issues a written opinion at a later date.

NML won the ruling last September from U.S. Distict Judge Thomas Griesa, one of a series of legal devices that the fund has tried to use in its dispute with Argentina.

Argentina argues in its briefs that the order "runs afoul" of the FSIA of 1976, which protects foreign countries in United States courts, federal or state.

"The purpose of the order is not to find assets in the United States, which NML has taken discovery to pursue since 2003," the government argued. "Rather, the purpose of the order is precisely to seek discovery of assets outside of the United States so that it can pursue them there."

NML, which holds judgments against Argentina totaling more than $1.6 billion, argues that because the government has refused to pay, "NML therefore has no choice but to track Argentina's assets around the world and attach them as local laws permit."

Mark Feldman, the lawyer with Garvey Schubert Barer in Washington who managed the FSIA for the U.S. State Department in 1976, said even if a plaintiff were to get the information under a court order, difficulties would remain in the execution.

"Argentina being in default of its obligations, U.S. courts may be sympathetic to claimants, but it is often difficult to execute judgment against foreign sovereigns in the U.S. or abroad," Feldman said. "The legal obstacles are daunting and foreign courts are often reluctant to give extra-territorial effect to orders of U.S. courts."

Later this year, the appeals court is expected to hear arguments over a separate Feb. 23 order by Griesa that Argentina pay holdouts each time it services the debt issued in the 2005 and 2010 swaps. Griesa accepted an interpretation of the "pari passu" (or equal footing) clause included in many bonds that NML's parent company, Elliott Associates, used to disrupt a Peruvian debt exchange in 2000.

The cases are EM Ltd and NML capital Ltd v Republic of Argentina in the 2nd Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals No. 11-4065 and NML Capital Ltd v Republic of Argentina in the same court No. 12-105