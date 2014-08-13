BRIEF-Moody's: Low interest rates pose risks to global insurance industry's profitability
* Moody's: Low interest rates pose risks to global insurance industry's profitability despite recent rise, but us less exposed than other regions
NEW YORK Aug 13 Argentine holdout creditor Aurelius Capital Management said on Wednesday that after talks with many financial institutions, the prospects for finding a private-settlement solution to the sovereign debt dispute had garnered no realistic proposals.
"That engagement has convinced us that there is no realistic prospect of a private solution," Aurelius said in a statement.
"No proposal we received was remotely acceptable. The entities making such proposals were not prepared to fund more than a small part, if any, of the payments they wanted us to accept. One proposal was withdrawn before we could even respond. And no proposal made by us received a productive response," the statement said.
Aurelius is run by Mark Brodsky, who, along with his former firm Elliott Management Corp, have waged a decade-long battle in the U.S. courts to collect on defaulted Argentine debt from 2002.
These two deep-pocketed firms, known as distressed debt investors, led a small group of holdout investors who won a U.S. court-awarded $1.33 billion plus interest in 2012. It was just one of several lawsuits they brought and have won against Argentina since the Latin American nation defaulted on roughly $100 million in sovereign debt over 12 years ago. (Reporting By Daniel Bases; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
SEOUL, April 27 Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd on Thursday said it expected earnings to further improve in the current quarter, after it reported its best quarterly profit since 2013 thanks to a memory chip boom.