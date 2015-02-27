NEW YORK, Feb 27 (IFR) - Argentina's attempt to sell at
least US$2bn of new Bonar 2024 bonds to non-US investors was
abruptly interrupted this week when a US judge ordered banks
managing the sale to produce documents and witnesses for a
deposition on the deal.
Two people familiar with the matter said bookrunners
Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan had decided to put the offering on
hold as a precaution while they responded to the court's
request.
"Argentina is not prevented from raising funds," one of the
sources said. "Any restrictions (from the US courts) apply to
the coupon payments on (some of) its bonds, not to its ability
to raise capital." The same source said the deal could soon be
back on, depending on the outcome of the legal proceedings.
US courts last year stopped coupon payments on nearly
US$30bn in Argentine restructured debt after the sovereign
refused to make whole holdout investors from its 2001 default.
The US dollar-denominated Bonar 2024s, however, are seen as
further removed from the US courts' reach as they were not
issued as part of the country's 2005 and 2010 restructurings and
are governed by Argentine law.
The two banks began sounding out investors for a reopening
of the Bonar 2024s on Wednesday, targeting primarily hedge funds
and real-money investors who recently participated in a bond
sale from state-run oil company YPF. By opting for a private
sale aimed at non-US accounts, the sovereign was hoping to
sidestep US courts.
A few hours later, however, the US judge presiding over
Argentina's decade-old dispute with holdout creditors issued an
order requiring the banks to immediately hand over documents
relevant to the transaction and to appear for a deposition on
Thursday.
The order came in response to a subpoena served on February
9 by lead litigant creditor NML Capital, a unit of Elliott
Management Corp, to the two banks.
US District Judge Thomas Griesa said late on Wednesday that
the order he signed did not restrain any transaction. "It simply
asks for discovery," Griesa said, according to a transcript of
Wednesday's hearing.
Argentina, which has been shut out of the capital markets
since its 2001 default, was hoping to use proceeds from the sale
to refinance US$6bn of Boden 2015s coming due this year.
SURPRISE
The banks' decision to suspend the deal caught several
market participants by surprise: they had expected lawyers
advising lead managers to have thoroughly examined the potential
legal risks.
"You would think they would have thoroughly vetted this with
counsel before starting," said a syndicate banker not involved
in the deal.
Investors evaluating the issue said their firms would have
faced no legal hurdles by participating in the deal and
generally appeared more forgiving.
"Banks have had significant legal troubles over the last few
years, so I am sure their legal and compliance departments are
especially sensitive to these issues," said one investor
evaluating the offering. "I am not surprised they took this as
seriously as they did."
While a new bond issue would have allowed Argentina to shore
up low foreign exchange reserves, most believe the country can
comfortably meet its upcoming bond maturities, including the
Boden 2015 notes.
"They have enough liquidity and I have no reason to believe
that they will do anything but pay the Boden 2015s when they
come due," said the investor.
TRADING UP
Argentine bonds have rallied in recent weeks, partly driven
by investor confidence that the October presidential election
will usher in a more market-friendly government. President
Cristina Kirchner cannot run for a third straight term.
The Boden 2015s were trading on Thursday at a cash price of
around 102.5, while the existing Bonar 2024s, which on Wednesday
slid one point in expectation of new supply, were back to
105.40-105.75, close to recent highs.
"I guess people are not expecting new supply to come any
time soon," said a sovereign bond trader in New York.
A version of this story will appear in the February 28 issue
of IFR Magazine
(Additional reporting by Daniel Bases and Joseph Ax; Editing
by Matthew Davies)