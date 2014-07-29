BUENOS AIRES, July 29 A June 30 debt interest
payment made by Argentina in defiance of a U.S. court ruling is
still held in the Buenos Aires account of trustee agent Bank of
New York Mellon, a source at the Central Bank of the Republic of
Argentina told Reuters on Tuesday.
U.S. District Judge Thomas Griesa blocked the payment,
ordering Argentina to settle with holdout investors suing the
country before making other coupon payments on exchanged bonds.
If the funds do not reach holders of exchanged bonds by the
end of July 30, Argentina will face its second default in 12
years.
(Reporting by Jorge Otoala and Walter Bianchi; Writing by
Richard Lough; Editing by Leslie Adler)