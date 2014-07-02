By Daniel Bases
NEW YORK, July 2 Bank of New York Mellon,
fearful of being sued by Argentine bondholders and unwilling to
defy a court order blocking their coupon payments, will seek
guidance from U.S. Judge Thomas Griesa on what to do with the
money, a source said on Wednesday.
"Following an exchange of letters today, the court asked BNY
Mellon to make a formal motion asking for clarification on what
actions it should take with the money that the government
deposited in its account at the Central Bank of Argentina last
week," said a source with direct knowledge of the situation.
"The bank is asking Griesa, essentially, how can it get from
point A to point B without being sued."
The motion needs to be filed by July 8, the source said.
BNY Mellon received a deposit of $539 million on June 26 in
defiance of Griesa's order that said the Argentine government
had to pay bondholders who accepted sovereign debt
restructurings in 2005 and 2010 at the same time it paid
investors who held out from the exchanges and won a
court-awarded $1.33 billion plus accrued interest.
Argentina has until the end of the month to strike a deal
with the holdouts. If it fails, the country risks tumbling into
its second sovereign debt crisis in 12 years. The government
wants the payment it made unfrozen as a condition for
negotiating.
Griesa, in a hearing on June 27, said the money should be
returned to Argentina, "simple as that," but gave no
instructions.
BNY Mellon, the world's largest custody bank, has told
Griesa it has done nothing with the money because it is
following his orders and will maintain the status quo, thereby
leaving the cash in limbo.
Holdout investor Aurelius Capital Management asked Griesa on
Wednesday to file an order directing BNY Mellon to return the
money to Argentina. Aurelius and Elliott Management Corp are two
hedge funds that specialize in buying up deeply discounted or
distressed debt and negotiating profitable settlements, often
through the use of the courts. Their case was upheld on appeal.
BNY Mellon sent a letter to the judge saying it cannot
return the money without wire transfer orders from Argentina.
The government claims the cash now belongs to holders of its
restructured bonds.
The source said BNY Mellon was being threatened with
lawsuits by holders of euro-denominated Argentine bonds for not
making the required payment that was originally due June 30.
This set of investors contend their bonds are governed by
laws of England and Wales and at no point are payments processed
through the United States or in U.S. dollars and therefore
should not be subject to Griesa's jurisdiction.
Griesa denied this group a request for exemption from the
injunction on June 27, saying Argentina submitted to the
jurisdiction of the court when it originally sold the bonds and
therefore, so would its payments.
The government is sending a team to New York on July 7 to
set conditions for talks by way of a court-appointed mediator.
