NEW YORK, Aug 1 (IFR) - A rush to contain the fallout
from Argentina's default is under way, as markets continue to
bet that the beleaguered sovereign will ultimately be able to
repay exchange bondholders in full.
Bond prices appeared to have found a floor on Thursday after
a seven-point drop in the wake of the missed debt payments, but
the way markets react from here depends on how the government
manages expectations about future payment and its ability to
avoid a mass acceleration on some US$29bn in cross-defaulted
bonds.
"Our central worry moving forward is related to the
acceleration provision included in exchange bondholder
contracts," said Alejo Czerwonko, an emerging markets economist
at UBS Wealth Management.
"If 25% of holders of a series of bonds can demand immediate
payment on principal and interest, this makes exiting default
more complicated."
Argentina now faces the tricky task of keeping exchange
bondholders on its side while finding a way to cut a deal with
holdout investors and put an end to its decade-long legal battle
with what it calls the "vulture funds".
Investors are banking on such a scenario after international
banks joined the effort to buy up Argentine defaulted debt from
the sovereign's holdout creditors and resolve the messy default
stand-off.
"The idea of international banks buying the debt from the
holdouts is the only option on the table now, but I do see a
very high bar to overcome in terms of execution," said Carlos
Abadi, president and CEO of ACGM, a boutique investment firm
specialising in special situations.
Sources said the local banks were also still in the running
for the roughly US$1.6bn purchase, which would account for par
value of the bonds plus accrued interest.
Argentine newspaper Ambito named JP Morgan, Citigroup and
HSBC as potential suitors for the holdout bonds. A source at JP
Morgan told IFR to take the report with "a grain of salt", but
did not rule out that conversations were taking place.
"Any foreign bank going in to buy this debt would be doing
so as a pure business transaction," a managing director at
another bank said.
By having a third party to make the holdouts whole,
Argentina might get around the so-called RUFO clause, which it
has repeatedly said exposes it to billions of dollars in
potential law suits if it obeys the US court order to pay
litigant investors in full.
The clause, which stipulates that the sovereign must offer
the same terms to exchange bondholders as it does to holdouts,
expires at the end of 2014.
For now, many investors view Argentina's default as
temporary, believing that a deal will be cut with holdouts
either through private banks or directly once the RUFO clause
expires.
Assuming, as many do, that the holdout investors have taken
out default protection via credit default swaps, the profits
from such positions - assuming a credit event is declared, as is
likely - may convince them to accept payments of less than full
value for their bonds.
WAIVER
Such assumptions are keeping a floor under bond prices and
making holders think twice before accelerating bond payments.
The prospectuses on exchange bonds give Argentina 60 days to
remedy the default by getting holders of the debt to agree to a
waiver on the default or rescind acceleration, say analysts.
The latter option may just be possible as investors continue
to give the government the benefit of the doubt.
"It doesn't make any sense for bondholders to accelerate,"
said Patrick Esteruelas, sovereign analyst at Emso Partners.
"You would undermine Argentina's ability to pay, sabotage a
deal and renounce the upside that could result from a settlement
with holdouts. You're cutting off your nose to spite your face."
John Baur, a portfolio manager at Eaton Vance, has a similar
view: "The government has been very clear that they want to
continue servicing these bonds. And if bondholders accelerate,
that could change the government's attitude towards them."
INCENTIVE
Of all the exchange bond creditors, holders of par bonds
have the greatest incentive to accelerate. The low 50s dollar
price in the secondary market may make the upside of receiving
full payment all that more attractive against a coupon of just
2.5%. The opposite holds true for the discounts, which are still
trading in the 80s.
"Given that foreign law pars constitute 50.1% of total
foreign law exchange bonds, a request by even half of par
bondholders may lead to acceleration on all of the series," said
HSBC in a report.
However, momentum towards acceleration may be influenced by
the changing composition of Argentine bondholders over the past
few months as real-money accounts sold to distressed players
after the Supreme Court rejected the country's appeal against
holdouts' favourable pari passu ruling.
"The fact that there is a significant amount of special
situation funds on the restructured debt means the likelihood
that they will accelerate is pretty high," said an official at a
real-money account in New York
"This is complicated by who's long or short the CDS, and
what is deliverable under the CDS, but my guess is that they
will accelerate. They are much more open to litigation."
That threat of acceleration makes the need to arrive at a
solution all the more urgent. And barring an agreement to
rescind acceleration, a deal with the holdouts may be
Argentina's cheapest option, some analysts say.
The total cost of settling with all holdouts is around
US$15bn, which is less than 3% of GDP, and cheaper than
acceleration on about US$29bn in outstanding exchange debt, said
Czerwonko.
"Argentina would have to make a large lump sum payment and
it can't do that via international reserves, which are close to
US$30bn," he said.
