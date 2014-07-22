BUENOS AIRES, July 22 Argentine over-the-counter
bonds reversed gains on Tuesday after a U.S. judge said there
was no need to suspend his ruling in Argentina's legal battle
against holdout investors in order for them to reach settlement.
Argentina's dollar-denominated 2023 Par was
down 0.3 percent while the dollar-denominated Discount 2033
fell 1.25 percent, Reuters data showed.
Argentina had been asking for a stay of the ruling which
gives it until July 30 to pay holdout investors in full. If the
country does not pay up or reach a negotiated settlement with
the holdouts, it faces default.
