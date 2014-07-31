BRIEF-Invesco enters into definitive agreement to acquire source, provider of exchange-traded funds based in Europe
* Invesco Ltd - entered into a definitive agreement to acquire source, provider of exchange-traded funds (etfs) based in Europe
BUENOS AIRES, July 31 Argentina's dollar-denominated Par bond slid 7.6 percent to hit a bid price of 52.00 in the first moments of trading on the over-the-counter market on Thursday after the government defaulted on its debt, Thomson Reuters data showed.
Argentina's blue chip Merval index fell 4 percent in early trading. (Reporting By Jorge Otaola; Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by James Dalgleish)
SAO PAULO, April 27 Banco Bradesco SA beat first-quarter profit estimates on Thursday as it cut loan-loss provisions by more than expected, offsetting large impairments in the value of financial securities and lackluster fee income performance.