Macau gambling revenue rises 16.3 pct in April
HONG KONG, May 1Revenue at the world's biggest casino hub of Macau rose 16.3 percent in April, as new resorts helped draw high rollers and casual gamblers to the country's only legal casino hub.
BUENOS AIRES, July 25 Argentinas over-the-counter Discount bonds denominated in dollars fell 3.9 percent on Friday after an Argentine delegation left a meeting with a U.S court-appointed mediator in New York after only barely one hour, traders said. (Reporting By Jorge Otaola; Writing by Alejandro Lifschitz; Editing by James Dalgleish)
HONG KONG, May 1Revenue at the world's biggest casino hub of Macau rose 16.3 percent in April, as new resorts helped draw high rollers and casual gamblers to the country's only legal casino hub.
May 1 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.