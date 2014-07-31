NEW YORK, July 31 (IFR) - Argentine five-year protection
widened over 500bp Thursday while the sovereign's bonds dropped
around seven points following its default.
Argentina's five-year CDS widened 513bp to 1,957bp in spread
terms or 40.5 points up-front.
The country's Discount 2033 notes dropped seven points to a
bid price of 89.00, while the Par 2038s dropped seven points to
49.50 bid, said traders in New York.
The US dollar-denominated local-law Boden 2015s dropped four
points to a bid-price of 97.00, while the Bonar 2017s were down
three points to 94.00 bid.
(Reporting by Joan Magee; Editing by Natalie Harrison)