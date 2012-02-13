* City finance chief sees launch "in coming days, weeks"

* Capital last tapped global markets in March 2010

By Magdalena Morales

BUENOS AIRES, Feb 13 Argentina's capital, Buenos Aires, plans to sell $415 million in a five-year bond within weeks in its first global debt sale in almost two years, the city's finance minister told Reuters on Monday.

The city government has instructed Barclays Capital, BTG Pactual and Citi to arrange investor meetings in Europe and the United States, Thomson Reuters news service IFR reported earlier. The roadshow is due to start in New York on Tuesday.

"We're going to launch $415 million. We don't have an exact date, we're starting the roadshow and we'll be launching in the coming days, the coming weeks," Finance Minister Nestor Grindetti told Reuters in a telephone interview.

He said proceeds of the debt sale would be used to fund ongoing works to expand the city's metro and on improvements to education and traffic management.

The city government, led by center-right opposition leader Mauricio Macri, last tapped international credit markets in March 2010 when it sold $475 million of the same five-year Tango bonds at a yield of 12.5 percent.

It sold $85 million in local debt in December.

Plans to sell $500 million of a 7- to 10-year bond last year were postponed due to global market volatility. Grindetti said at the time that the city government was hoping to pay a single-digit yield.

On Tuesday, he declined to pinpoint the government's target.

"We'll see how the market is and what decision we take," he said. "This (Tango) is a bond that's already known, the city's already known in the market and so are our finances ... so we wanted to maintain the same profile," Grindetti said.

Argentina's federal government has not returned to international credit markets since staging the biggest sovereign debt default in history in 2002, but some of the country's larger provinces have sold global debt. They have all paid yields of more than 10 percent. (Writing by Helen Popper; Editing by Andrew Hay)