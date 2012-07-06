* Debt yields surge as financing doubts increase
* Rate on 2015 dollar-bond nears record high of 27.5 percent
* Governor Scioli to seek emergency economic powers
By Alejandro Lifschitz
BUENOS AIRES, July 6 A cash crunch in
Argentina's biggest province, Buenos Aires, is driving bond
yields higher due to increasing investor doubts about the local
government's ability to pay its debts as ties with President
Cristina Fernandez sour.
The provincial government of Buenos Aires, which accounts
for more than a third of Argentina's economic output, announced
a raft of cost-cutting measures this week and plans to pay a
bonus to public sector employees in installments.
Center-left Fernandez has only partially heeded to appeals
for financial aid from Gov. Daniel Scioli, a former ally of the
president who is increasingly seen as a potential successor to
her in a presidential election in 2015.
The yield on the province's dollar-denominated 2015 bond
closed on Thursday at a near-record high of
27.5 percent, more than 11 percentage points above a similar
sovereign bond and almost twice the rate it paid at the start of
May.
Provincial dollar-denominated bonds maturing in 2017
and 2018 remained close to
their three-year highs of 25.63 percent and 22.58 percent,
respectively.
"The returns are juicy because the province's ability to pay
is being put in doubt," a government-debt trader said on
condition of anonymity.
However, others say a default is highly unlikely and point
to Scioli's austerity measures as a sign his government is
committed to paying its debts.
"No one thinks there's going to be a default, but the
current financial problems do generate uncertainty about the
future," said Francisco Marra of Buenos Aires-based brokerage
Bull Market Brokers.
"The market is starting to speculate with these problems.
The provincial government should take some kind of measure to
help calm investors," he added.
Scioli, a former speed-boat racer and seen as a centrist,
will ask Congress next week to declare an economic emergency.
That would let his administration reallocate budget resources,
pay providers with bonds and salaries in installments.
Buenos Aires faces debt payments over the coming months in
dollars and euros for a total of $740 million. The district said
on Monday it would pay $40.8 million in interest on its 2021
bond on July 26.
Argentina's economy, Latin America's third largest, is
slowing sharply after a long boom, cooling tax revenue growth at
the same time that double-digit inflation fuels wage demands.
The provinces are especially vulnerable to slowing tax
revenue because about 60 percent of spending goes to wages,
giving them little margin to balance the books.
Buenos Aires is not the only province facing a spiraling
deficit, but Fernandez suggested the shortfall was due to
Scioli's "mismanagement."