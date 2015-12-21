NEW YORK Dec 21 Luis Caputo, Argentina's newly
installed finance secretary, on Monday was seen entering the
offices of the U.S. court appointed mediator Daniel Pollack who
is overseeing the sovereign debt dispute negotiating process,
according to a Reuters witness.
This marks the second meeting between Caputo and Pollack
since Argentina's newly elected government took office earlier
this month. Caputo, shaking his head, did not answer any
questions when entering the office building via a side entrance.
Solving the more than decade-long sovereign debt dispute
between Argentina and investors, who have held out of two prior
restructurings in 2005 and 2010, is seen as critical to getting
the Latin American nation's economy on a more stable growth
path.
Caputo is part of the government of newly elected Argentine
President Mauricio Macri, who has called it a priority to settle
the dispute. Caputo first Pollack on Dec. 9 for a brief
introduction where no substantive discussions about the debt
dispute took place, Pollack said in a statement released after
that meeting.
(Reporting By Tariro Mzezewa in New York; Writing by Daniel
Bases and Dan Burns.)