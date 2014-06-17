June 17 Argentina's credit default swaps climbed
again on Tuesday, as investors built in increased expectations
of default on bonds sold by the South American nation.
On Monday the U.S. Supreme Court refused to hear an
Argentinian appeal aimed at staving off a default. President
Christina Fernandez later vowed not to pay holdout investors who
did not participate in the country's restructuring of its debt
several years ago.
The country owes these holdout hedge funds $1.33 billion.
Fernandez said she would continue to pay the 92 percent of
creditors who restructured their debt, but legal rulings right
now stipulate that if those debtholders are paid, the holdouts
need to be paid as well. Otherwise, U.S. District Judge Thomas
Griesa could prevent payment to those who restructured, causing
a technical default.
The next payment is due on June 30, and the uncertainty has
resulted in CDS costs rising sharply.
Argentina's one-year CDS contract, which
protects bondholders against default, rose 19 percent to a cost
of 7200 basis points, highest since June 2013, with an upfront
cost rising to 42.9 percent, up from 38.6 percent on Monday,
according to data provider Markit.
The country's five-year CDS contract saw its
midspread rise 20 percent to 3190, with the upfront cost rising
to 56.3 percent.
Argentina has just $894.4 million of net notional amounts of
CDS contracts outstanding, up from the $750 million low reached
in December of last year. By comparison, Spain has a net
notional of $10.4 billion and Brazil has $17.4 billion,
according to data from the Depository Trust & Clearing
Corporation.
