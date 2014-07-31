NEW YORK, July 31 (IFR) - The International Swaps and
Derivatives Association has received its first request to
consider whether a credit event has occurred on Argentina's
credit default swap contracts (CDS), according to the ISDA
website.
Swiss bank UBS on Thursday asked ISDA's determinations
committee to consider whether a "failure to pay" credit event
has occurred, citing a missed deadline to deliver interest
payments to exchange bondholders.
If the request is accepted, the 15-member committee will
vote on whether a payment on Argentine CDS contracts can be
triggered.
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Marc Carnegie)