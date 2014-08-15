LONDON, Aug 15 (IFR) - The final list of securities that can
be delivered into the credit auction to settle credit default
swaps linked to the Republic of Argentina may not be published
until a day before Thursday's auction, adding to uncertainty
over the final recovery price.
After excluding four Japanese yen-denominated par bonds from
the list of deliverables due to a lack of documentation, ISDA's
Credit Determinations Committee last week received a request to
incorporate the 0.45% due 2038 yen bonds alongside a copy of the
prospectus for the 2005-issued securities.
Market participants had until 5pm New York time last Friday
to submit any additional bonds for consideration and a further
three days to challenge the list. ISDA then has an additional
two days to publish the final list, pushing the deadline to as
late as Wednesday - just one day ahead of the auction on August
21.
"All the documentation has been sent to ISDA and that should
be sufficient to include the yen bonds in the list," said an
emerging markets credit analyst at one US house. "The real
question is how much of the yen bonds will actually be available
for the auction. They are very illiquid and probably very
tightly held by Japanese retail."
MIND THE PRICE GAP
The ISDA Credit Determinations Committee judged earlier this
month that Argentina failure-to-pay credit event after the
sovereign after the sovereign failed to pay a US$539m coupon on
its restructured bonds
As the cheapest-to-deliver, the yen bonds would typically be
delivered into the auction to determine the final recovery
price. However, with just over US$200m outstanding, compared to
US$900m net notional of CDS to be settled according to data from
the DTCC, they are unlikely to go far in covering the imbalance
between buy and sell orders at the end of the first auction
phase.
Given their low 0.45% coupon, the yen bonds currently trade
around 23 cents on the dollar, compared to 48 cents for the euro
par bonds, which analysts see as the next cheapest-to-deliver
securities. The huge gap between prices of the two likely
deliverable bonds makes Argentina's auction unusual in its
uncertainty.
However, market activity suggests that dealers and investors
are largely ignoring the impact of the yen bonds on the final
price. Following last Thursday's announcement of the
supplementary list, recovery locks on the debt hardly moved,
shifting from 42-45 to 42-44.
"The fact that recovery has traded fairly consistently
suggests that there aren't enough Japanese yen bonds out there
to clear the open interest and that the euro par bonds will
ultimately be used to settle," said the analyst.
Inclusion of the yen bonds is likely to result in dealers
submitting second-phase orders somewhere between the two prices,
with the final price likely to edge towards the euro par bonds -
in the mid to high 40s - depending on the volume of yen
securities delivered.
"If you own the Japanese yen par bonds, this could be a
great opportunity to settle at a higher price than you would get
in the secondary market and that might bring more of those bonds
into the auction than many anticipate," said the analyst.
"Likewise, if you're looking at the euro-denominated par
bonds, it could be a great opportunity to buy."
