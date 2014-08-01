Camping World-led group wins bankruptcy auction for Gander Mountain
April 28 Camping World Holdings Inc and a group of liquidators won a bankruptcy auction for Gander Mountain Co on Friday, according to bankruptcy court filing.
NEW YORK, Aug 1 (IFR) - The International Swaps and Derivatives Association (ISDA) on Friday effectively declared Argentina in default, setting in motion a process that could trigger payments worth up to USD1bn on credit default swaps.
ISDA's 15-member determinations committee decided that a "failure to pay" event has occurred on the contracts on July 30, the day Argentina missed a coupon payment on some of its restructured foreign-law bonds.
The deliberation, which needed an 80% majority to go through, was prompted by a request submitted on Thursday by Swiss bank UBS. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Marc Carnegie)
April 28 Camping World Holdings Inc and a group of liquidators won a bankruptcy auction for Gander Mountain Co on Friday, according to bankruptcy court filing.
NEW YORK, April 28 Puerto Rico's financial oversight board on Friday approved fiscal plans for four public agencies, including a liquidation of the island's Government Development Bank, as the struggling U.S. territory stares down a potential bankruptcy filing next week.