BUENOS AIRES, Sept 7 Argentina's central bank
chief, Juan Carlos Fabrega, met his Chinese counterpart on
Sunday to discuss how a currency swap worth billions of dollars
will be put into action, the Argentine monetary authority said.
The swap will allow Argentina to bolster its foreign
reserves or pay for Chinese imports with the yuan currency at a
time weak export revenues and an ailing currency have put the
Latin American nation's foreign reserves under intense pressure.
The South American country's La Nacion newspaper reported
that the Buenos Aires government would receive a first tranche
of yuan worth $1 billion before the end of the year, without
saying how it obtained the information.
It would be part of a loan worth a total $11 billion signed
by Argentina's President Cristina Fernandez and her Chinese
counterpart in July, shortly before the Latin American nation
defaulted on its debt for a second time in 12 years.
In its statement, the Central Bank of the Republic of
Argentina made no reference to the timetable.
Argentina's latest default came after a U.S. court blocked a
coupon payment to holders of its performing debt because of a
legal fight with U.S. investment funds who rejected the bond
swaps that followed the country's record 2002 default.
"During the meeting, the head of the People's Bank of China
conveyed to Fabrega his country's support to Argentina in its
dispute with bondholders in a New York Court," Argentina's
central bank said in a statement.
Fernandez's government has imposed stringent import and
capital controls to safeguard the dwindling reserves, now at
around eight-year lows, which it needs to pay its debts.
