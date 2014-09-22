NEW YORK, Sept 22 Citigroup Inc is set to
return to court Friday as it seeks to have a U.S. judge
reconsider an order barring it from processing payments on $8.4
billion in bonds issued under Argentina's local laws following
its 2002 default.
U.S. District Judge Thomas Gries in New York on Monday
scheduled the Friday hearing for 3 p.m. EDT (1900 GMT), a court
official said. The hearing will come just days ahead of a Sept.
30 deadline for Citigroup to process a $5 million interest
payment due to bondholders.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by David
Gregorio)