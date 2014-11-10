(Updates with background on litigation, comment from Citi,
quote from court-appointed mediator)
By Nate Raymond and Daniel Bases
NEW YORK Nov 10 A U.S. judge ruled on Monday
that Citigroup Inc could process an $85 million interest
payment by Argentina on bonds issued under its local laws
following its 2002 default.
U.S. District Judge Thomas Griesa in New York said Citigroup
could process the Dec. 31 payment it receives on U.S.
dollar-denominated Argentine law bonds.
The judge also called off a Dec. 9 hearing over whether the
bank could regularly process payments Argentina makes on the
bonds. Briefing will be deferred into 2015.
Griesa's order gives Citigroup further breathing room in a
dispute between hedge funds suing over defaulted Argentine debt,
known as holdout creditors, and the country, which defaulted in
July.
Citigroup has said it faces regulatory and criminal
sanctions by Argentina if it does not process interest payments
on Argentina bonds issued under local law.
Danielle Apsilos-Romero, a Citigroup spokeswoman, confirmed
that the order will allow processing of the $85 million payment.
A spokesman for Elliott Management's NML Capital Ltd, one of
the holdouts, declined to comment. A spokeswoman for Argentina's
economy ministry was not immediately available for comment.
Argentina defaulted in July after refusing to honor court
orders to pay $1.33 billion plus interest to holdout bondholders
when it paid holders of bonds swapped during the country's 2005
and 2010 debt restructurings.
The hedge funds, which also include Aurelius Capital
Management, spurned Argentina's past restructurings, which
resulted in exchanges on about 92 percent of the country's
defaulted debt. Investors accepting the swaps were paid less
than 30 cents on the dollar on average.
Griesa in July blocked Bank of New York Mellon Corp
from processing a $539 million interest payment on what the
country says is more than $28 billion in restructured debt.
Monday's order marked the third time Griesa had this year
allowed Citigroup's branch in Argentina to process a payment to
bondholders.
Daniel Pollack, the court-appointed mediator in the case,
told Reuters he thought Griesa was "giving the parties every
opportunity to settle this long-running dispute."
"It is my hope that the parties will return to the
bargaining table promptly after January 1," Pollack added.
