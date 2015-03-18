BRIEF-First Citizens Bank purchases certain assets Guaranty Bank of Milwaukee
* First Citizens Bank purchases certain assets, assumes certain liabilities of Guaranty Bank of Milwaukee, Wis.
BUENOS AIRES, March 18 Argentina will not allow Citigroup Inc to exit its local custody business, a senior government source said on Wednesday, a day after the bank said it planned to do so after a U.S. judge refused the bank permission to process some sovereign debt payments.
"There is no way we will let them exit their (custody) business," a senior government source familiar with the president's view on the matter said. (Reporting by Jorge Otaola; Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* First Citizens Bank purchases certain assets, assumes certain liabilities of Guaranty Bank of Milwaukee, Wis.
* Ord Mountain Resources Corp provides update on qualifying transaction