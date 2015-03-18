NEW YORK, March 18 Citigroup Inc said Wednesday that it was willing to forgo appealing an order blocking it from processing interest payments on Argentine bonds if it can get more time to exit its custody business in the South American country.

Denis McInerney, a lawyer for Citigroup, disclosed the bank's position during a hearing in New York before U.S. District Judge Thomas Griesa.

McInerney urged the judge to stay an order he issued Thursday while the bank exits the custody business in Argentina, adding he was "not certain" the bank could get out of it before a June 30 payment is due, according to a transcript. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; editing by Andrew Hay)