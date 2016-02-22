NEW YORK Feb 22 Argentina on Monday moved to
drop its appeal of a U.S. judge's ruling that blocked Citigroup
Inc last year from processing interest payments to holders
of $2.3 billion in bonds issued under the country's local laws.
A federal appeals court in New York had been set to hear the
case on Wednesday. But in court papers, Argentina's lawyers said
recently elected President Mauricio Macri's administration had
decided not to pursue the appeal.
The motion came after U.S. District Judge Thomas Griesa on
Friday signaled his willingness to lift injunctions placed on
debt payments owed to creditors that participated in past
restructurings after the country's $100 billion default in 2002.
Argentina earlier this month proposed paying $6.5 billion to
resolve litigation with creditors that did not participate in
those 2005 and 2010 restructurings and had been suing for
payment on defaulted bonds.
A key lawmaker and analysts said on Monday that Argentina's
Congress was likely to repeal two laws that have blocked it from
settling the litigation, which has hobbled the country's
finances.
