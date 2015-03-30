(Adds trader quote, bond prices)
By Davide Scigliuzzo
NEW YORK, March 30 (IFR) - Clearstream will not process
coupon payments on some of Argentina's local-law exchange bonds
due on Tuesday, the clearing house said in a note to clients on
Monday.
While markets have widely been expecting intermediaries to
block coupon payments on the local law Par bonds due tomorrow,
traders marked down the country's bond prices by as much as two
points in response to the news.
"I would say bonds are down two points after (the)
Clearstream (announcement), but we have not had a single trade
today," said one broker in Miami.
Argentina-law Discounts were being indicated at 95.50-96.00
versus 97.00 on Friday, while Boden 2015s were being quoted at
100.75-101.00, or a good 50 cents lower than levels seen at the
end of last week.
Prices, however, are hardly firm given that trading in the
securities have essentially ground to a halt after Clearstream
and Euroclear advised clients last week that the bridge between
the two entities would be blocked for some of the local law
instruments.
"Bonds are being quoted down and people are trying to get
out of positions that they have," said the broker. "This has
made the market very illiquid."
Investors have expressed concerns that the US court decision
last week to effectively block payments on local-law dollar
bonds threatens to broaden Argentina's recent debt default to
instruments previously considered beyond the reach of US law.
Today's announcement by Clearstream is thought to have only
reinforced such fears.
"Clearstream has advised its customers that it does not
intend to effect any payment that it may receive in respect of
securities falling subject to the injunction," a Clearstream
spokesperson told IFR separately on Monday, referring to the US
court order halting the payments.
Holdouts led by Elliott Management's NML Capital unit have
won a series of legal battles against Argentina, which
ultimately led to the country's second default in a little over
a decade last year, when US district judge Thomas Griesa blocked
coupon payments on nearly US$30bn of restructured bonds issued
under foreign law.
Earlier this month, Griesa said some US dollar-denominated
Argentine-law notes were also covered by his earlier injunction
that prevented Argentina from servicing its restructured bonds
unless it also made holdout creditors whole.
Officials at Argentina's Economy Ministry declined to
comment on the impending payment.
Clearstream's action affects securities with the following
ISIN numbers: ARARGE03E097, ARARGE03E113, ARARGE03G704,
ARARGE03G688, ARARGE03E154.
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Additional reporting by
Richard Lough; Editing by Jack Doran, Paul Kilby)