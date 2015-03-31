(Adds Euroclear statement, investor quote)
By Davide Scigliuzzo
NEW YORK, March 31 (IFR) - Luxembourg-based Clearstream has
suspended settlement for any security in the Argentine market,
after its local custodian Citibank was barred from providing
such services in the South American country, a spokesperson for
the clearing house told IFR on Tuesday.
The move, albeit temporary, raised concerns that a broader
set of bonds could be impacted by Argentina's decade-long battle
with holdout creditors - a dispute that has already resulted in
the default of bonds issued under the 2005 and 2010 exchanges.
"Clearstream has suspended settlement in the Argentine
market following an earlier announcement by the Argentine
securities regulator that Citibank Argentina is no longer
allowed to offer custody and related services in Argentina," the
spokesperson said.
One London-based investor said he was caught off-guard by
the news. "We are by no means especially slack here, so if we
didn't completely appreciate the scale of this, nor did the
majority of our competitors," he said.
Clearstream's decision was unexpected as it included any
security in the local market, even government bonds not covered
by a US court injunction that prevents Argentina from servicing
exchange debt unless it also pays holdout creditors.
US judge Thomas Griesa earlier this month extended the reach
of his injunction to a handful of local law, dollar-denominated
sovereign bonds, including a par bond whose coupon was due
Tuesday.
Clearstream has said it aims to restore settlement on
Argentine securities in the local market, except the local law
bonds mentioned in Griesa's ruling, once regulators and Citibank
clarify some of the custodial issues.
Judge Griesa gave Citi the green light to facilitate two
debt payments as the US bank works to pull out of its role as
local custodian of the Argentine-law bonds in question. However,
other intermediaries find themselves bound by the ruling.
Clearstream's suspension also means that market participants
will be unable to buy or sell the affected securities across a
trading bridge with rival Euroclear.
"Following Clearstream Banking Luxembourg's suspension of
its Argentinian securities settlement via the bridge, processing
of such securities over the bridge is - until further notice -
no longer possible," Euroclear said later on Tuesday in a note
to clients seen by IFR.
