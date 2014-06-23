FOREX-Dollar edges up, European inflation data underpins euro
TOKYO, May 1 The dollar shrugged off early modest losses in holiday-thinned Asian trading on Monday, while solid European inflation data underpinned the euro.
BUENOS AIRES, June 23 Argentina will ask U.S. District Court Judge Thomas Griesa on Monday to impose a stay on debt rulings to allow the country to make payments to creditors of restructured bonds on June 30, Economy Minister Axel Kicillof said.
Argentine financial markets shot higher on Monday as the government got set to negotiate with investors who refused to restructure their bonds after the country's 2002 sovereign default. (Reporting by Buenos Aires newsroom; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
WASHINGTON, April 30 U.S. congressional negotiators have hammered out a bipartisan agreement on a spending package to keep the federal government funded through the end of the current fiscal year on Sept. 30, a senior congressional aide said on Sunday.