NEW YORK Aug 21 A U.S. appeals court on Friday signaled it might reverse a judge's decision that expanded a class action of bondholders suing Argentina over debt in default since 2002.

Members of a three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York showed discomfort with a federal judge's decision to expand the class action over a series of euro-denominated bonds to cover anyone who held them instead of just continuous holders of the debt.

The 2nd Circuit on Aug. 10 had reversed U.S. District Judge Thomas Griesa's similar expansion of eight other class actions against Argentina, and the country's lawyer, Carmine Boccuzzi, argued on Friday that the ninth was similarly too broad.

Some judges appeared to accept that argument, questioning how creditors could receive notice that they could opt out of the class and how the court could determine who ultimately was covered by the lawsuit, given secondary-market bond trading.

"How is it going to be possible to ascertain the class when there's going to be secondary market trading between the opt-out and judgment dates?" Circuit Judge Reena Raggi asked.

Jason Zweig, a lawyer for the plaintiffs, disputed that ascertaining who belonged in the class action would be a problem. The plaintiffs, led by bondholder Henry Brecher, are seeking damages of 68 million euros ($77.3 million).

The hearing stemmed from long-running litigation by creditors seeking full repayment on bonds after Argentina's $100 billion default in 2002.

The country defaulted again in July 2014 after refusing to honor orders to pay $1.33 billion plus interest to Elliott Management's NML Capital Ltd and other hedge funds suing over the bonds.

Griesa ordered Argentina in June to pay $5.4 billion to another 500-plus holders of defaulted debt before it could pay the majority of its creditors.

As part of the litigation, some creditors have tried to pursue damages as a group in 13 class actions rather than individually.

But Griesa's rulings over the years have often been overturned. The Aug. 10 ruling reversed his 2014 decision to expand eight class actions by creditors seeking $700 million.

Circuit Judge Guido Calabresi called the litigation a "mess," and another panelist expressed frustration with Griesa.

"We have a district judge who is unable or unwilling to do what we tell him to do," Circuit Judge Richard Wesley said. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)