NEW YORK Oct 22 A U.S. judge ruled on Thursday
that holders of Argentine debt suing in 15 lawsuits for full
payment on bonds in default since 2002 had been treated
unequally to creditors who had participated in its past
restructurings.
U.S. District Judge Thomas Griesa in Manhattan ruled that
Argentina had made no new arguments to justify treating the
creditors differently than several similar holdouts who held
$5.4 billion of defaulted bonds that he granted similar relief
to in June.
These holdout bondholders are often called "me-too"
creditors for seeking the same relief as several hedge funds who
had secured a ruling ordering Argentina to pay it $1.33 billion
plus interest.
