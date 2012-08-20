NEW YORK Aug 20 Argentina lost a bid on Monday
to prevent bondholders from obtaining documents from two banks
about the country's assets outside the United States.
A three judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals
in New York said in an opinion that the Argentine government
could not prevent a lower court's order forcing the banks to
produce the documents.
The case stems from Argentina's roughly $100 billion default
in 2002 and its ultimate outcome could affect how easily
countries might fend off angry creditors in bids to extricate
themselves from sovereign debt crises.
"Because the district court ordered only discovery, not the
attachment of sovereign property, and because that discovery is
directed at third-party banks, Argentina's sovereign immunity is
not affected," the written opinion said.
Argentina remains embroiled in U.S. litigation with hedge
funds and other creditors that have spurned restructurings and
demanded full repayment. The litigation has been a major
impediment to Argentina's return to global credit markets.
Monday's opinion, by appeals judges John Walker, Joseph
McLaughlin and Jose Cabranes, comes out of a challenge by
Argentina of subpoenas by NML Capital Ltd, an affiliate of the
investment firm Elliott Management Corp, first served in 2010 on
Bank of America and Banco de la Nación Argentina.
The subpoenas sought documents relating to accounts or
assets Argentina might have at the two banks.
Argentina had argued that because the underlying assets were
protected by a U.S. law, the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act of
1976, the subpoenas were not valid.
"Argentina maintains that its property abroad is
categorically immune from attachment, and that the district
court cannot order discovery into those assets," the opinion
said.
The opinion, however, said that forcing the banks to produce
the documents was well within a U.S. judge's power and had
nothing to do with attaching any of the country's assets.
An Elliott Management spokesman declined to comment.
Jonathan Blackman, a lawyer for Argentina, could not immediately
be reached to comment.
The case is NML Capital Ltd et al v. Argentina et al, 2nd
U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 11-4065