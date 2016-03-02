NEW YORK, March 2 A U.S. judge on Wednesday
rejected a request by Argentine bondholders who reached a $4.65
billion settlement resolving litigation over defaulted bonds to
wait longer before lifting injunctions that restrict the country
from paying off some debts.
U.S. District Judge Thomas Griesa in Manhattan said while he
appreciated arguments by the creditors to wait 30 more days,
"circumstances have changed so significantly as to render the
injunctions inequitable and detrimental to the public interest."
Griesa conditioned the decision on Argentina repealing two
laws concerning its debts and paying creditors who by Monday had
reached $6.2 billion in settlements with Argentina.
Those include four hedge funds including Elliott
Management's NML Capital Ltd who were part of the $4.65 billion
accord announced on Monday.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Diane Craft)