(Corrects day of hearing in 5th paragraph to Tuesday)
By Nate Raymond
NEW YORK, March 2 A U.S. judge on Wednesday
rejected a request by Argentine bondholders who reached a $4.65
billion settlement resolving litigation over defaulted bonds to
wait longer before lifting injunctions that restrict the country
from paying off some debts.
U.S. District Judge Thomas Griesa in Manhattan said while he
appreciated arguments by the creditors to wait 30 more days,
"circumstances have changed so significantly as to render the
injunctions inequitable and detrimental to the public interest."
The ruling itself will automatically be stayed for two weeks
to allow for expected appeals. It is conditioned on Argentina
repealing two laws concerning its debts and paying creditors who
by Monday reached $6.2 billion in settlements with the country.
The creditors include Elliott Management's NML Capital Ltd
and Aurelius Capital Management who were part of a $4.65 billion
accord announced on Monday.
Despite those deals, NML and other creditors during a
hearing on Tuesday urged Griesa to at least wait 30 days on
formalizing a Feb. 19 decision in which he indicated he would
lift the injunction.
They argued that settlements could fall apart if the
remaining plaintiffs, holding 15 percent of the claims in the
litigation, are not given a chance to also settle, as they
likely would appeal a decision lifting the injunctions.
But Griesa said there was a "pressing need for certainty and
finality" for those settlements to succeed and that further
delay could "seriously erode" Argentina's ability to raise
capital to fund the deals.
He also said his decision placed no limit on the remaining
plaintiffs from reaching agreements with Argentina, even if they
chose to appeal.
"The injunctive relief cannot be allowed to be used as a
tool for leverage in negotiations," he wrote.
Attempts to reach Elliott and Aurelius were not immediately
successful.
Argentina made the request to lift the injunctions after
offering on Feb. 5 to pay $6.5 billion to settle lawsuits by
various bondholders stemming from its record $100 billion
default in 2002.
Argentina says $6.2 billion in deals have been reached with
creditors who spurned its 2005 and 2010 debt restructurings,
which resulted in 92 percent of its defaulted debt being swapped
and investors being paid less than 30 cents on the dollar.
The injunctions at issue prevented Argentina from servicing
its restructured debt until it paid the holdout investors.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Diane Craft
and Andrew Hay)