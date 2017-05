LONDON Feb 13 A British court on Friday ruled that English law applies to a disputed case involving interest payments on euro-denominated Argentinian debt.

The case was brought by a number of investment firms after a U.S. court ruled payments should be halted until a deal was reached between other creditors and Argentina on a payout, following the country's sovereign debt default in 2002. (Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Carolyn Cohn)