NEW YORK Oct 26 A U.S. appeals court said
Argentina discriminated against bondholders who refused to take
part in massive debt restructurings in 2005 and 2010 by deciding
to pay them later than holders who agreed to participate.
The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York said
Argentina violated an "equal treatment" provision in the bonds
by ranking the holdout bondholders lower than other creditors.
Friday's decision mostly upheld a February ruling by U.S.
District Judge Thomas Griesa in Manhattan that said holdout
bondholders owning $1.4 billion of defaulted debt deserved equal
treatment when it came to repayment.
The case stemmed from Argentina's roughly $100 billion
default in 2002. More than 90 percent of Argentina's defaulted
debt has been restructured.