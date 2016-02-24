NEW YORK Feb 24 A lawyer for some of the
holdout creditors in the long-running dispute over Argentine
sovereign debt violated the confidentiality between the parties
by disclosing tentative settlement terms, the U.S.
court-appointed mediator said on Wednesday.
"A lawyer for certain 'holdout' Bondholders made a statement
in court this morning to the effect that Argentina and NML had
reached an Agreement in Principle on economic terms. That
statement violated the confidentiality of the discussions
between the parties, which is an inviolable principle of all
negotiations through me as Special Master," Daniel Pollack, the
mediator, said in a statement.
Matthew McGill, a lawyer representing creditors Elliott
Management's NML Capital and Aurelius Capital Management, said
there had been "an agreement on economic terms with Argentina
since Thursday," which he also called a "$5 billion
transaction."
The disclosure came during a hearing before a federal
appeals court in New York concerning the case.
"If and when there is a signed Agreement in Principle
reached between those or any other parties, I will announce it
as Special Master," Pollack said in the short statement.
(Reporting By Daniel Bases; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)