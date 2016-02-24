NEW YORK Feb 24 A lawyer for some of the holdout creditors in the long-running dispute over Argentine sovereign debt violated the confidentiality between the parties by disclosing tentative settlement terms, the U.S. court-appointed mediator said on Wednesday.

"A lawyer for certain 'holdout' Bondholders made a statement in court this morning to the effect that Argentina and NML had reached an Agreement in Principle on economic terms. That statement violated the confidentiality of the discussions between the parties, which is an inviolable principle of all negotiations through me as Special Master," Daniel Pollack, the mediator, said in a statement.

Matthew McGill, a lawyer representing creditors Elliott Management's NML Capital and Aurelius Capital Management, said there had been "an agreement on economic terms with Argentina since Thursday," which he also called a "$5 billion transaction."

The disclosure came during a hearing before a federal appeals court in New York concerning the case.

"If and when there is a signed Agreement in Principle reached between those or any other parties, I will announce it as Special Master," Pollack said in the short statement. (Reporting By Daniel Bases; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)