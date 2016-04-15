NEW YORK, April 15 (IFR) - Banks leading Argentina's jumbo
bond sale, which is set to price next week, could earn up to
US$27m in total fees, according to government documents
published on Friday.
Argentina will pay a commission of 18bp to the underwriters
arranging its first international bond sale in 15 years, which
is expected to include maturities of five, 10 and 30-years.
The South American nation is expected to raise between
US$12.5bn and US$15bn through the bond sale, bringing the total
feel pool to between US$22.5m and US$27m, according to IFR
calculations.
Deutsche Bank, HSBC, JP Morgan and Santander - the four
global coordinators appointed to manage the offering - will each
receive 19% of the total fee pool, or between US$4.28m and
US$5.13m, based on the expected issue size.
Joint bookrunners BBVA, Citigroup and UBS, which will have a
smaller role in the offering, will receive 8% of the fee pool
each, or between US$1.8m and US$2.16m.
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Jack Doran)