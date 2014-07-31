UPDATE 1-Customers in short supply at HSBC's Pearl River Delta branches, core of China plan
* Bank says branch numbers, footfall not adequate measure (Adds detail on second branch)
July 31 Fitch Ratings on Thursday cut its credit ratings on Argentina to reflect its second default in more than 12 years a day after talks with a group of creditors collapsed with no deal to allow payment on its bonds.
The country's issuer default rating was cut to "RD" from "CC" and the discount bonds issued under foreign law to "D" from "CCC."
(Reporting By Dan Burns; Editing by Diane Craft)
* Bank says branch numbers, footfall not adequate measure (Adds detail on second branch)
* Transunion announces pricing of secondary offering of 16,500,000 shares of common stock and purchase of 1,650,000 shares of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: