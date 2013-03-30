By Nate Raymond
| NEW YORK, March 30
NEW YORK, March 30 Argentina on Friday pitched
an alternative payment formula to a U.S. appeals court that
would allow it to resolve litigation with creditors holding
defaulted bonds for which they are demanding to be paid $1.33
billion.
In a filing with the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in
New York, Argentina proposed to pay creditors who didn't
participate in two restructurings through a choice of bonds
equal to the debt's value at the time of the country's 2002
default, or through discount bonds.
The offer was under the same terms as those offered to
creditors during a 2010 debt swap, a deal already rejected by
the holdouts, who are seeking full payment immediately.
"The Republic is prepared to fulfill the terms of this
proposal promptly upon Order by the Court by submitting a bill
to Congress that ensures its timely implementation," Jonathan
Blackman, Argentina's U.S. lawyer, wrote.
The filing was the latest development in the long-running
litigation spilling out of Argentina's $100 billion sovereign
debt default in 2002. Around 92 percent of its bonds were
restructured in 2005 and 2010, with bondholders receiving 25
cents to 29 cents on the dollar.
But holdouts led by Elliott Management affiliate NML Capital
Ltd and Aurelius Capital Management have fought for years for
full payment. Argentina calls these funds "vultures."
In October, the 2nd Circuit upheld a trial judge's ruling by
finding Argentina had violated a so-called pari passu clause in
its bond documents requiring it to treat creditors equally.
U.S. District Judge Thomas Griesa in Manhattan subsequently
ordered Argentina in November to pay the $1.33 billion owed to
the bondholders into an escrow account by the time of its next
interest payment to holders of the exchanged debt.
The 2nd Circuit heard an appeal of that order on Feb. 27.
Two days later, it directed Argentina to provide details of "the
precise terms of any alternative payment formula and schedule to
which it is prepared to commit."
'PAR' BOND OPTION
In its 22-page submission late Friday, Argentina said that
under what it calls the "Par" bond option, the bondholders would
receive bonds due in 2038 with the same nominal face value of
their current bonds. The Par bonds would pay interest at a rate
that rises from 2.5 percent to 5.25 per annum over the life of
the bonds, Argentina said.
The plaintiffs would also receive an immediate cash payment
of past due interest, Argentina said. And they would receive
derivative instruments that provide payments when the country's
gross domestic product exceeds 3 percent a year.
The holdouts could receive discount bonds due in 2033 that
pay at higher rates than the Par bonds, 8.28 percent annually.
They would also increase in principal over time.
The holdouts would also receive past due interest in the
form of bonds due in 2017 paying 8.75 percent a year, and
GDP-linked derivative units.
The Par option is restricted to small investors wanting to
tender up to $50,000 per series of bonds, the filing said, while
there is no limit on the discount option.
Blackman, Argentina's lawyer, wrote that the proposal,
unlike what he called the "100 cents on the dollar immediately"
formula Griesa adopted, "is consistent with the pari passu
clause, longstanding principles of equity, and the Republic's
capacity to pay."
Argentina argued its proposal meant "substantial" benefit
for the holdouts. NML, which it said paid an estimated $48.7
million in 2008 for its stake in the bonds, could net $186.82
million through the discount option.
That compares to the $720 million total it claims in
litigation, Argentina said.
A NML spokesman did not immediately respond to an email
seeking comment late Friday, while a spokeswoman for Aurelius
had no immediate comment.
Earlier this week, the holdouts scored a victory over
Argentina when the 2nd Circuit denied a full court review of its
October ruling on the equal treatment provision.
The United States had backed Argentina in seeking the
review, contending the 2nd Circuit's decision ran "counter to
longstanding U.S. efforts to promote orderly restructuring of
sovereign debt."
The case is NML Capital Ltd et al v. Republic of Argentina,
2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 12-105.