BUENOS AIRES, July 26 France has asked the U.S.
Supreme Court to review Argentina's case in its decade-old legal
battle with holdout creditors, Argentina's state news agency
Telam said on Friday, citing unnamed legal sources familiar with
the situation.
The South American country is in a legal fight against
holders of defaulted bonds who chose not to go along with
restructurings in 2005 and 2010 in which 93 percent of holders
accepted returns as low as 25 cents on the dollar.
The holdout creditors are demanding 100 cents on the dollar
in a case that may end up before the U.S. Supreme Court, if the
court accepts Argentina's petition to hear the case.
"The French government has filed an amicus brief in support
of Argentina's petition before the Supreme Court," state news
agency Telam said.
Some governments and the International Monetary Fund have
voiced worry that a ruling against Argentina would make it more
difficult for other countries to restructure their debt.