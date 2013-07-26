PARIS/BUENOS AIRES, July 26 France will petition
the U.S. Supreme Court to review Argentina's case in its
decade-old legal battle with certain creditors, French Finance
Minister Pierre Moscovici said on Friday, citing the importance
of global financial stability.
The South American country, which defaulted on about $100
billion in sovereign debt in 2002, is in a legal fight against
holders of defaulted bonds who chose not to go along with
restructurings in 2005 and 2010. Some 93 percent of holders
accepted returns as low as 25 cents on the dollar.
But bondholders who did not participate in those debt swaps
have sought full repayment of 100 cents on the dollar.
"France will intervene as a friend of the court to the
Supreme Court in this matter," Moscovici said in a statement
released late on Friday.
"France's move aims to alert the Supreme Court to the
potential implications of its decision on the sound functioning
of the international financial system," he said.
No comment was immediately available from the Argentine
government.
The deadline for filing such a brief is midnight Friday EDT
(0400 GMT Saturday) and Moscovici did not specify when exactly
it would be filed.
The U.S. Supreme Court is on its summer break and would not
decide whether to hear the Argentina case until the fall.
Some governments and the International Monetary Fund say
they are concerned that a ruling against Argentina would make it
more difficult for other countries to restructure their debt.
Moscovici said such a decision could complicate the debt
restructurings undertaken by the Paris Club of creditor nations,
for which France holds the presidency.
"This step isn't linked to the specific case of Argentina,"
Moscovici said. "It is motivated by France's attachment to the
preservation of the international financial stability."
Argentina is asking the Supreme Court to void an October
2012 ruling by the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New
York, which found it had violated a clause in its bond documents
requiring it to treat all creditors equally.
The appeals court has not yet ruled on whether to require
Argentina to pay the so-called holdout creditors. A ruling in
their favor would put Argentina on the hook for more than $1.3
billion in payments and risk of another default.
Argentina says it will not give them better terms than those
offered in the two restructurings. President Cristina Fernandez
has characterized them as "vultures" for picking over the bones
of the country's 2002 sovereign default.
IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde had planned to
recommend that the IMF's board approve a friend-of-court brief
in support of the case by the end of this week. Argentine bond
prices dropped on Wednesday when the Fund announced it would not
make the filing.